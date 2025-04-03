Nine injured, 15 rescued in Edgewater extra-alarm fire: ‘We didn't hear anything but sirens'

Several people have been injured and rescued Thursday afternoon at the scene of a high-rise apartment building that erupted in flames Thursday afternoon.

The extra-alarm blaze, which was extinguished by about 1:40 p.m., started at the Pines of Edgewater, 5439 N. Kenmore Ave. according to Larry Langford, a spokesperson for the fire department.

The fire is out on Kenmore. pic.twitter.com/Yfwrh8jn9e — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 3, 2025

At least a dozen ambulances had been sent to the scene, and at least nine people were transported to nearby hospitals. One person was in serious condition and the rest were in fair condition, Fire Department District Chief Robert Jurewicz told reporters at the scene.

The location of the building, located along a tight, one-way street as well as the heavy smoke presented obstacles for the 125 firefighters who battled the fire, the chief said.

“It’s very challenging, we can only get one rig down the street at a time.”

The fire, which was contained to one unit, spread into the hallway, he said.

“They had to fight through 30 feet of fire just to get to the apartment where the fire was,” Jurewicz said. “These guys did a tremendous job.”

The eight-story brick high-rise is primarily occupied by seniors, and because some needed help vacating their units, the fire department called for more equipment and trucks. Heavy smoke caused many residents to want to get out of the building.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Three people climbed down a ladder with the help of firefighters and a dozen more took the fire escape down.

The fourth floor, where the fire broke out, is uninhabitable for now and the cause of the fire and exact location of where it originated are still under investigation, Jurewicz said.

Swaths of firefighters surrounded the building as dozens of residents and neighbors stood across the street to observe.

Fire trucks with flashing lights stretched for blocks and the faint smell of smoke lingered in the air. A burned and broken window on the fourth floor was visible from the alley on the south side of the building.

Michelle Katzen lives around the corner from the building and came to see what happened after she saw trucks on her street.

She didn’t see any flames or smoke, but applauded the firefighters.

“It’s pretty incredible how organized they are,” Katzen said. “Seems like a pretty big response for a fire, but better safe than sorry, I guess.”

Roommates Brianne Espinoza and Riley McCarthy, who live a block from the scene, said they saw people hanging out of their windows when they first arrived. They didn’t see smoke or flames.

“It’s emotional,” Espinoza, 25, said. “You definitely want the firefighters to be safe, but you see people [in the building] and wonder why they couldn’t evacuate.”

“We didn’t hear anything but sirens,” said McCarthy, 26.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., residents entered the building again.