Nine Chicago Nominees Announced for 2022 James Beard Awards

The annual James Beard Foundation Award nominations were announced Wednesday, and a group of elite Chicago bars and restaurants were recognized for their outstanding work in the dining scene.

Nominees for national awards include modern Filipino restaurant Kasama, located in East Ukrainian Village, for Best New Restaurant. Korean restaurant Parachute, located in the Avondale neighborhood, was recognized for Outstanding Restaurant, and Jason Vincent, owner and operator of Logan Square's Giant, for Outstanding Chef.

Maya-Camille Broussard of East Garfield Park's Justice of the Pies has earned her first James Beard nomination for Outstanding Baker.

Nobody's Darling, a black-owned, women-owned cocktail bar in Andersonville, is a finalist for Outstanding Bar Program "due to its creative cocktail menu and queer-friendly atmosphere," according to organizers.

Jason Hammel of Lula Cafe, Noah Sandoval of Oriole, John Shields and Karen Urie Shields of Smyth and Erick Williams of Virtue Restaurant & Bar also received Best Chef nominations.

The winners of the James Beard Awards will be recognized on June 13 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

The live broadcast will be shared through the James Beard Foundation's Twitter feed. The event will be in person for the first time since 2020.