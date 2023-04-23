niles

Niles Police Investigating After Man Found Shot to Death Outside Nightclub

The man, who was 22 years old, was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

By Matt Stefanski

An investigation is underway after a man was found with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning outside a Niles nightclub, authorities said.

At around 1:03 a.m., officers with the Niles Police Department were called to outside the Miraj Nightclub, 8801 Milwaukee Ave., for a man in the parking lot who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said in a news release. The man, who was 22 years old, was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect is 25 years old, but it's unclear if they have been taken into custody. The incident appears to be isolated, and there doesn't appear to be a further threat to the community, according to law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing.

