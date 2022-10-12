Nikola Vučević Demands Patrick Mahomes Comparison for Fastbreak Pass

Vučević demands Mahomes comparison for fastbreak pass originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Nikola Vučević did a brilliant Patrick Mahomes impression during the Chicago Bulls' preseason finale Tuesday night.

Or, at least, that is Vučević's story and he is sticking to it.

The Bulls' starting center authored one of many highlights in a 127-104 win over the Bucks when he uncorked an over-hand hit-ahead pass to a streaking Patrick Williams for a fastbreak dunk.

That prompted the Bulls official Twitter account to term Vučević "Nikola Ball," a reference to sidelined starting point guard Lonzo Ball, who has made such lasers a normal occurrence in his NBA career:

Vučević, though — in keeping with his reputation as a top-tier tweeter — took the comparison a step further:

I’d prefer Nikola Mahomes https://t.co/dUIUaZziCA — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) October 12, 2022

In all seriousness, that play was one of many positives from Vučević four appearances in the preseason. He averaged 14.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and shot 67.6 percent from the field (7-for-14 from 3) in 24.3 minutes per game, clearly looking more comfortable with his usage than in an uneven 2021-22.

And the Bulls, as a team, finished exhibition play strong as it relates to head coach Billy Donovan's goals of playing fast; as a team, they slung 32 assists en route to 127 total points, and notched an impressive 25 on the fastbreak, against Milwaukee.

If the offense continues to draw comparisons to the Kansas City Chiefs, it should be a fun season.

