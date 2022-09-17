Nike to Drop Official 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Gear Ahead of Race Day

Bank of America Chicago Marathon runners can commemorate their journey to the finish line by gearing up with official race merchandise offered by Nike.
The sportswear giant has curated a collection of performance running and lifestyle apparel tailored for the special occasion — and marathon organizers shared a glimpse of the limited-edition line earlier this week.
Runners can score the marathon drip, from shorts to sweatshirts, online at Nike.com, in-store at Nike Chicago or at the Abbott Health and Fitness Expo during race week. Nike Members were given priority access to a selection of clothes Thursday.
The merchandise also will be available at a number of local stores:
- Nike Chicago: 669 Michigan Ave.
- Fleet Feet Chicago: multiple locations
- Naperville Running Company: 34 W. Jefferson Ave.
- Heartbreak Hill Running Company: 2148 N. Halsted St.
- Last Lap Cornerstore: 330 E. 51st St.
Official finisher's merchandise will be available starting Oct. 8 exclusively at Nike Chicago and online, according to race organizers.
Local
The marathon's 44th running is set send thousands of runners throughout the city's streets Oct. 9.
NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the marathon in both English and Spanish.
The live television broadcasts will air from 7 to 11 a.m., and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com, on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.