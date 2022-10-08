Nightmare on Chicago Street to Take Over Elgin Ahead of Halloween

A Halloween event special to Elgin will make its return after the COVID-19 pandemic spurred it into a two-year hiatus.

Nightmare on Chicago Street will transform the city into the scene of a zombie apocalypse, with paid actors and themed decorations to sell the gore.

Ticketed guests — or apocalypse survivors — can immerse themselves in the chaos when the event unfolds from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 22 on Chicago Street in downtown Elgin.

Organizers shared they have plans to make the event "bigger than ever," as this year's rendition also marks its 10th anniversary, according to its website. That means food and drinks, costume contests, live graffiti artists and more chilling attractions will deck the festivity.

The event will also feature three stages for live entertainment, with Chicago Loud 9 and Too Hype Crew slated for musical performances among others.

Tickets start at $35 and can be found here.

While the event will welcome all ages, anyone admitted under 17-years-old must remain with a parent or guardian at all times, according to organizers.