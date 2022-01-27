Nicor Gas Prices Expected to Lower Next Month, Company Says

Nicor Gas filed with the Illinois Commerce Commission to reduce its monthly gas cost, which goes into effect next month, the company said Thursday.

Gas prices will go down to 55 cents, which is a 20% reduction since December 2020 and 10% reduction month-over-month, Nicor Gas said in a release.

The reduced rate will go into effect Feb. 1, according to the company.

"Current natural gas costs reflect the impact of supply shortages and higher demand in the winter of 2021, which the company has been working to mitigate during this heating season," Nicor Gas said in the release.

The company files a gas supply charge with the ICC each month, according to a release, and the per therm price customers pay for natural gas comprises more than 50% of a typical bill.

To help manage heating bills amid cold winter months and save energy, the company gave the following tips: