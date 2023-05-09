Nico Hoerner Out, Christopher Morel in for Cubs Vs. Cardinals

Hoerner remains out with injury vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs will still be without second baseman Nico Hoerner for Tuesday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals, but the infielder isn’t headed to the injured list just yet.

Hoerner was removed from Monday’s game in the sixth inning after experiencing left hamstring tightness while running from first to third on a double by Dansby Swanson.

According to reporters at Wrigley Field, imaging showed a mild left hamstring strain for Hoerner, and he remains day-to-day. The Cubs will continue to evaluate him, but he has not yet been placed on the injured list.

Hoerner will be replaced in the lineup Tuesday by Nick Madrigal, who will lead off and play third base for the Cubs. Christopher Morel, who was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Monday, will get the start at second base on Tuesday against the Cardinals, and will bat eighth.

Hoerner is batting .303 on the season for the Cubs with two home runs and 19 RBI’s. He’s collected 46 hits and stolen 12 bases, and has an on-base percentage of .348.

His 46 hits are tied for second in the National League, just two behind Luis Arraez.

The Cubs will hope to even their series with the Cardinals on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m.

