Nickelback, Stevie Nicks, Beck Among Artists Joining Chicago's 2023 Concert Lineup

The list of music artists visiting Chicago in 2023 is ever-growing, with Nickelback, Stevie Nicks and Beck among musicians announcing tour dates this week.

Nickelback is set to hit Illinois twice for their Get Rollin' tour. The band will have a concert in Bloomington on June 17 at Tailgate N' Tallboys and another in Tinley Park on Aug. 18 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. To learn more, and purchase tickets, see here.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks will grace the United Center stage this summer as she embarks on a 14-stop tour, with a performance in Chicago on June 23. To learn more, and purchase tickets, click here.

Beck and Phoenix are another new addition to Chicago's summer concert list. The artists will co-headline the Summer Odyssey tour which stops at Chicago's Huntington Bank Pavilion on Aug. 31. To learn more and purchase tickets, see here.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

There are several more artists visiting Chicago this upcoming year. We've rounded up some of the top talent set to hit the stage in the Chicago area:

SZA

Grammy Award winning R&B artist SZA is going on tour to promote her new album, 'SOS'. She will preform in Chicago at the United Center on Feb. 22. To learn more, and purchase tickets, see here.

When: Feb. 22, 2023

Where: United Center

Wizkid

Nigerian singer Wizkid is coming to Chicago for his More Love, Less Ego tour. The Afrobeats artist will preform at the United Center in March. To learn more, and purchase tickets, see here.

When: Mar. 24, 2023

Where: United Center

MANÁ

Latin-American band MANÁ is coming to Chicago in April. "Their tour is a timeless celebration of the group’s love and admiration for México and the multigenerational Latino community as a whole," according to the United Center website. To learn more, and purchase tickets, see here.

When: April 28-29, 2023

Where: United Center

Blink-182

Blink-182 has announced their biggest tour ever, and one of their stops is the United Center. Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker are reuniting for the first time in nearly 10 years. To learn more, and purchase tickets, see here.

When: May 6-7, 2023

Where: United Center

Lizzo

Three-time Grammy winning pop artist Lizzo will take the United Center stage during the North American leg of her Special 2our tour. With rapper Latto joining her, it's sure to be a fun time. To learn more, and purchase tickets, see here.

When: May 17, 2023

Where: United Center

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is coming to Soldier Field this summer. The singer will be joined by OWENN and girl in red, as well as MUNA and Gracie Abrams on stage in Chicago. To learn more, and purchase tickets, see here.

When: June 2-4, 2023

Where: Soldier Field

Dead & Company

Dead & Company is set to stop in Chicago for their 2023 farewell tour. The band, which formed in 2015 and includes several original members of The Grateful Dead along with other musicians including John Mayer, are scheduled to perform at Wrigley Field on June 9 and 10. To learn more, and purchase tickets, see here.

When: June 9-10, 2023

Where: Wrigley Field

Morgan Wallen

Country music star Morgan Wallen is coming to Chicago in June 2023. His One Night At A Time tour will stop at Wrigley Field and feature guest performances from artists like Hardy and Parker McCollum. To learn more and purchase tickets, see here.

When: June 22 - 23, 2023

Where: Wrigley Field

Anita Baker

American soul music icon Anita Baker is on tour in 2023. She'll be at the United Center this June, joined by special guest Babyface. To learn more, and purchase tickets, see here.

When: June 30, 2023

Where: United Center

Ed Sheeran

Multi-platinum recording artist Ed Sheeran is set to stop in Chicago while on his world tour. He'll be performing alongside KHALID and Kat Burns at Soldier Field in July. To learn more and purchase tickets, see here.

When: July 29, 2023

Where: Soldier Field

Thomas Rhett

Another award-winning country music singer is coming to Chicago this summer. Thomas Rhett will perform at the United Center on July 28 for his HOME TEAM TOUR 23. To learn more, and purchase tickets, see here.

When: July 28, 2023

Where: United Center

Madonna

Legendary singer Madonna has announced The Celebration Tour, and the Windy City is on her list. She'll take the stage at the United Center on Aug. 9, preforming songs that span her 40-year career. To learn more and purchase tickets, see here.

When: Aug. 9, 2023

Where: United Center

Arctic Monkeys

The Arctic Monkeys are coming to the United Center for their summer 2023 tour. Joined by Irish band Fontaines D.C., they're in town for one night only on Aug. 27. To learn more, and purchase tickets, see here.

When: Aug. 27, 2023

Where: United Center