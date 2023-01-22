Nick Sirianni Makes Crazy Comparison Between Jalen Hurts, Michael Jordan

Eagles coach makes crazy comparison between Hurts, MJ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jalen Hurts did a phenomenal job leading the Eagles to the NFC Championship game as Philly dismantled the Giants 38-7 in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Lopsided scores like that aren’t common in the second weekend of the postseason, so coaches and pundits usually lean on hyperbole and superlatives to describe the best performances. Saturday’s game was such a dominant performance that it had Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni talking crazy about his QB.

"To have him out there is likeー I know this is high praise, but to have him out there is like havingー I shouldn't even go thereー it's like having Michael Jordan out there," Sirianni told reporters after the game. "He's your leader. He's your guy."

Sirianni is right. He shouldn’t even go there.

Michael Jordan was not just the greatest basketball player of all time, but he’s arguably the greatest competitor across all sports. You could fill a book with his accolades and records, and his achievements came on both the offensive and defensive sides of the court. Jordan never lost an NBA Finals, and never missed an opportunity to win a Finals MVP award either. He’s not just a Chicago legend, or an NBA legend. Jordan is known the world over for his Bulls legacy.

Hurts is an exciting player, but he hasn’t even sniffed the type of impact Jordan made. It will take Hurts years of incredible success just to enter the conversation. Hell, it will take years just for Hurts to be thought of alongside players in his own sport like Tom Brady.

Every few years some coach compares a great player to MJ, like when Dabo Swinney compared Deshaun Watson to His Airness in 2017. Each time it’s crazy, or an attempt to grab headlines, or sets up a player for unfair expectations.

Again, don’t even go there.

