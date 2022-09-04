Nick Kyrgios Upsets Top-Seeded Daniil Medvedev, Advances to US Open Quarterfinals

By Logan Reardon

Kyrgios upsets No. 1 Medvedev, advances to US Open quarterfinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Nick Kyrgios is moving on to the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open.

The 27-year-old Aussie defeated world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in four sets in the fourth round on Sunday night – 7-6 (13-11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Medvedev won the U.S. Open over Novak Djokovic last year for his first Grand Slam win.

Kyrgios, meanwhile, has been rolling since arriving in New York. He defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis in straight sets in the first round. It took four sets for him to beat Benjamin Bonzi in the second round before another straight sets win over J.J. Wolf in the third round. His previous best U.S. Open finish was the third round, which he reached three times.

Kyrgios, who is the No. 23 seed, is in the midst of a career year. He reached the Wimbledon final before losing to Djokovic, but that represents his best Grand Slam result to date.

Local

Aurora 1 hour ago

Aurora Police Search For Offender in Armed Robbery

The Loop 2 hours ago

Police Investigation Underway After Woman Fatally Falls From Building in the Loop

In the quarterfinals, Kyrgios is set to face No. 27 seed Karen Khachanov after he upset No. 12 seed Pablo Carreno Busta. The match between Kyrgios and Khachanov is set for Tuesday.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us