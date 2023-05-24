Nick Burdi Undergoes Appendectomy, Javier Assad Recalled by Cubs

Burdi undergoes surgery, Assad recalled by Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs pitcher Nick Burdi has been placed on the injured list after undergoing an emergency appendectomy this week, the team announced on Wednesday.

Burdi, who made his return to the big leagues for the first time in three years, will miss several weeks after undergoing surgery, and no timetable has been set for his return.

Pitcher Javier Assad has been recalled from Triple-A Iowa to take Burdi’s roster spot.

Burdi has appeared in three games for the Cubs, giving up three earned runs and posting a WHIP of 2.00. He also has struck out four batters and allowed three hits in three innings of work.

Assad has split time between Chicago and Iowa this season. He has a 3.68 ERA in four appearances, all starts, in Iowa, with 15 strikeouts and 12 walks.

With the Chicago Cubs, he has an 0-2 record and a 5.09 ERA, with 10 strikeouts and six walks in 17.2 innings.

The Cubs will aim to take their second straight game over the New York Mets on Wednesday night, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. at the Friendly Confines.

