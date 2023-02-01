Nichols' Death Ignites Chicagoans Calls For Justice

The calls for police reform continue to get louder here in Chicago and across the country in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death.

For some Chicagoans, it reignites their fight for justice.

We heard from family members who are still grieving the loss of their loved ones at the hands of Chicago Police. Family members of Adam Toledo and Michael Westley and so many more want action and recent events have them joining together.

“I feel like everybody out here. I am enraged!” said one mother.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

There was raw emotion Wednesday night from family members of people killed by Chicago police. They’re demanding justice for their loved ones and police reform in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death.

“A settlement is not justice because that officer is still on his job," said Karen Winters. Her nephew was shot and killed by Chicago Police. "He still gets to spend holidays with his family. He still gets to celebrate birthdays whereas my nephew does not and my family hurts.”

Their hurt come on the same day Tyre Nichols’ life was celebrated in a special ceremony in Memphis, Tennessee. Many dignitaries were in attendance including Reverend Al Sharpton and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"This violent act was not in pursuit of public safety," said Harris. "It was not in the interest of keeping safe. If it were Tyre Nichols would be here today."

Back here at home the group held up photos of their loved ones, wanting answers and a continued investigation. The video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by police and later dying brings up old wounds.

“I haven’t seen it," said Winters. "I can’t watch it. And I don’t have to see it. Do we have to see….When once you hear what happens…trust me I’ve see what happens in my head. I cannot watch it.”

From here, and with another life lost at the hands of police haunting them, a call for action. Bishop Tavis Grant and the Rainbow Push Coalition are taking this fight all the way to Washington.

“We’re demanding a meeting with the president," said Bishop Grant. "We’re demanding a meeting with Schumer in the senate and McCarthy on the house side and members in between. This is not about red or blue. It’s not about black or white. It’s about providing the necessary public safety in any and every community whether you’re black, white or brown.”

Bishop Grant and Reverend Jesse Jackson continue to stay in touch with the Nichols family even speaking with them Wednesday before the celebration of life. They, along with the families we heard from today are promising to keep their loved ones names alive.