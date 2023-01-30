NHL's Gary Bettman Releases Statement on Passing of Blackhawks' Bobby Hull

Gary Bettman releases statement on passing ofBobby Hull originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks' all-time leading goal scorer Bobby Hull died on Monday. He was 84.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman released the following statement:

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“When Bobby Hull wound up to take a slapshot, fans throughout the NHL rose to their feet in anticipation and opposing goaltenders braced themselves. During his prime, there was no more prolific goal-scorer in all of hockey.

“As gregarious a personality as he was explosive as a player, Hull was a true superstar and the face of the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the 1960s and early ’70s. A five-time 50-goal scorer, he led the NHL in goal-scoring seven times, twice won the Hart Trophy as Most Valuable Player, was voted a First-Team All-Star on left wing 10 times and won the Stanley Cup in 1961. His 604 goals as a Blackhawk are the most in franchise history.

“The National Hockey League mourns the passing of one of its most iconic and distinctive Players. We send our deepest condolences to his son, fellow Hockey Hall of Famer Brett; the entire Hull family; and the countless fans around the hockey world who were fortunate enough to see him play or have since marveled at his exploits.”

On the ice, Hull leaves a decorated legacy. He is the team's leader in goals scored all-time with 604. He was a three-time Art Ross Trophy winner, a two-time Hart Memorial Trophy and a Stanley Cup champion in 1961. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983 and his No. 9 jersey was retired the same year.

Off the ice, Hull made some headlines for the wrong reasons. He was accused of domestic violence by two of his wives, and was also quoted by a Russian newspaper in 1998, allegedly making reprehensible comments. He vehemently denied those quotes in a statement published by the LA Times, saying he was "deeply offended" by the "false statements."

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.