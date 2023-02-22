NHL Launches Official Youth Street Hockey League, ‘NHL STREET'

By Logan Reardon

NHL launches official youth street hockey league originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NHL is launching a North America-wide youth street hockey league, "NHL STREET," in a strategic partnership with RCX Sports, the league announced Wednesday.

"With NHL STREET, we're not inventing ball hockey, but we are reimagining the way you experience it, the way it makes you feel and how it connects back to the NHL," said Andrew Ference, former NHL player and NHL Director of Social Impact, Growth and Fan Development. "We're focused on developing a network of local youth organizers that provide kids and their parents a new way to access the sport that meets their budget, schedule and personal development needs."

"NHL STREET" is designed for children ages 6 to 16, but they'll be provided with a professional experience. They will suit up in authentic uniforms licensed by Franklin Sports, with an exclusive line of branded sticks, balls and goalie equipment.

NHL Creative Services developed a line of team-branded NHL STREET uniforms. Players will receive an exclusive jersey when they participate in an NHL STREET event or league. You can sign up for NHL STREET on their website.

More information about NHL STREET can be found here.

