NHL, Adidas Release New Reverse Retro Chicago Blackhawks Jerseys

By Ryan Taylor

NHL, Adidas release reverse retro Blackhawks jerseys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NHL and Adidas released the 2022 reverse retro jerseys for all 32 NHL teams on Tuesday. 

Here's a picture of all of them in one shot:

Here's a video to go along with the picture. 

The Blackhawks will sport a base red, black and white striped jersey with "Chicago" written across in bold lettering. 

Unfortunately, the Hawks' jersey looks similar to the Detroit Red Wings, which has a similar design. Either way, it will be fun to see the team sport these during the season. 

