NHL, Adidas Release New Reverse Retro Chicago Blackhawks Jerseys

The NHL and Adidas released the 2022 reverse retro jerseys for all 32 NHL teams on Tuesday.
Here's a picture of all of them in one shot:
Here's a video to go along with the picture.
The Blackhawks will sport a base red, black and white striped jersey with "Chicago" written across in bold lettering.
Unfortunately, the Hawks' jersey looks similar to the Detroit Red Wings, which has a similar design. Either way, it will be fun to see the team sport these during the season.
