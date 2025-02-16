Where the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off stands after U.S. beats Canada

It was a big day for the United States squad in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, as the Americans beat Canada in an often-contentious matchup.

Jake Guentzel scored two goals, including an empty-netter, and Dylan Larkin added a goal and an assist as the U.S. defeated Canada at Montreal’s Bell Centre.

The game also featured multiple fights, with three skirmishes breaking out in the opening seconds of the contest.

Earlier in the day, Finland defeated Sweden 4-3 in an overtime contest, with Mikael Granlund scoring the winning goal for the Finnish squad.

Here’s where things stand heading into the final day of round-robin play.

Who has advanced in the tournament?

Thanks to the tournament’s three-point standings set-up, the United States has already guaranteed themselves a spot in the championship game, which will take place on Thursday night at Boston’s TD Garden.

Teams are awarded three standings points for regulation victories, two points for a win in overtime, and one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Where do the other three teams stand?

Entering the final day of pool play on Monday, the other three teams are all sitting at two points apiece in the standings.

Both Canada and Finland have won overtime games, but both also have regulation losses, with Canada falling to the United States and Finland dropping their game against the Americans.

Sweden also has two points, but has two overtime losses against Canada and Finland.

When will the final games take place?

The two remaining pool play games will take place on Monday at Boston’s TD Garden. Canada and Finland will square off in the first game at noon Central time, with the game airing on TNT and TruTV.

The United States and Sweden will tangle in the nightcap, with that game starting at 7 p.m. on the same networks.

If two teams end up tied in the standings, then the NHL’s tiebreaker would go to the team that won the head-to-head matchup in pool play.

Since Sweden lost to both Canada and Finland, a regulation win by either of those teams would guarantee their spot in the championship game on Thursday. If Canada and Finland go to overtime, then a regulation win by Sweden would get them into the title game for a rematch against the United States.