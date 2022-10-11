NHL 2022-23 Season Predictions: Playoff Picks and Stanley Cup Winner

NHL 2022-23 predictions: Playoff picks and Stanley Cup winner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2022-23 NHL season is officially here! So let's waste no time and dive right into playoff predictions:

Atlantic Division:

1. Tampa Bay Lightning

2. Toronto Maple Leafs

3. Florida Panthers

Metropolitan Division:

1. New York Rangers

2. Carolina Hurricanes

3. Pittsburgh Penguins

4. New York Islanders*

5. Columbus Blue Jackets*

Central Division:

1. Colorado Avalanche

2. Minnesota Wild

3. Winnipeg Jets

4. St. Louis Blues*

Pacific Division:

1. Edmonton Oilers

2. Calgary Flames

3. Vegas Golden Knights

4. Los Angeles Kings*

Eastern Conference Final: Maple Leafs over Penguins

Everything that could’ve gone wrong went wrong for the Penguins in the first round against the Rangers last season. They were absolutely decimated with injuries and still found themselves up 3-1 in the series, but when Sidney Crosby got hurt, the wheels fell off. With a healthy group, the Penguins are good enough to make a sneaky deep run, but Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs will ultimately prove to be too much to handle.

Western Conference Final: Oilers over Avalanche

Connor McDavid and a one-legged Leon Draisaitl were all-time great in the playoffs last season, and Darnell Nurse played the entire postseason with a torn hip flexor. I think Evan Bouchard will have a breakout season, and Dylan Holloway emerging as a potential Calder Trophy candidate would give them a boost in the middle-six. Can Jack Campbell be the answer in goal? That’s the biggest question. He'll have to be if Edmonton wants to dethrone Colorado in a Western Conference Final rematch.

Stanley Cup Final: Maple Leafs over Oilers

The Maple Leafs were my preseason pick last season and I’m running it back. I strongly believe they would’ve gotten to the Stanley Cup Final if they got past Tampa Bay. They were the fourth-best team in the standings and essentially did it with bottom-five goaltending. If — and it's a big if — the Leafs can just get average goaltending this season from Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov, that will probably be enough for Toronto.

