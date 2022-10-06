NFL Week 5 Picks: Patriots Bounce Back, Eagles Keep Soaring

NFL Week 5 picks against the spread: Pats, Bucs bounce back originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

We've seen plenty of parity across the NFL through the first four games of the 2022 season.

There's only one undefeated team entering Week 5, and it's the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFC East division as a whole has impressed. In addition to the undefeated Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants both are 3-1.

The New England Patriots are one of seven 1-3 teams, and they'll play another one Sunday in the Detroit Lions. The Patriots are trying to avoid just their third three-game losing streak since 2002.

Here are our best bets against the spread for the Week 5 games. All start times listed are ET. All betting lines via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints (-5.5)

Time/TV channel: Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. on FOX

Over/Under: 46

The Saints are 1-3 with a couple key players (including star running back Alvin Kamara) banged up. They also have scored just 19 points per game and lead the league with 11 turnovers. The Seahawks aren't much better, but they do have a quality rushing attack led by Rashaad Penny that could give the Saints defense problems. Penny ran all over the Lions last week for 151 yards and two touchdowns. New Orleans' run defense allows 124 yards per game.

The Saints have been a surprisingly bad home team recently, losing six of their last seven games at Caesars Superdome. The Seahawks are 4-2 against the spread (ATS) in their last six games and 6-3 ATS in their last nine matchups as an underdog.

The Seahawks might not win this game, but they should at least keep it to around a field goal.

Pick: Seahawks +5.5

Detroit Lions at New England Patriots (-3)

Time/TV channel: Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. on FOX

Over/Under: 46.5

The Patriots earned a "moral victory" in Week 4 by nearly upsetting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field despite rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe having to play most of the game. Zappe figures to make his first career start in Week 5, and it's a great opponent for him. The Lions defense has allowed the most points (35.3) and yards (444.8) per game. Detroit gave up 48 points to Seattle's offense in a Week 4 loss.

The Lions also give up a league-high 164.2 yards on the ground per game, which means the Patriots' effective rushing attack led by Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson should rack up a ton of yards.

Detroit also is 4-15-1 straight up in its last 20 games and has lost five straight matchups on the road.

Pick: Patriots -3

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-9.5)

Time/TV channel: Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. on FOX

Over/Under: 48

Tom Brady owns the Falcons with a 10-0 career record. They are one of five teams that has never beaten him. However, if the Falcons are going to get that elusive victory, or at the very least cover the spread, it likely will be Sunday afternoon.

The Buccaneers offense has underwhelmed this season, and injuries have played a huge part in that. Tampa Bay is 25th in total yards offensively and 31st in rushing yards per game. They've scored 20 points or fewer in three of their four games.

The Falcons are 4-0 ATS this season and 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 road games. Brady easily could extend his record to 11-0 versus the Falcons, but this spread is too high. The Falcons make it competitive late and cover.

Pick: Falcons +9.5

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams (-5.5)

Time/TV channel: Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4:25 p.m. on FOX

Over/Under: 43

This line started at Rams -7, and even though it's moved by almost a field goal, the Cowboys remain the right side here. Dallas has weathered Dak Prescott's injury better than anticipated. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has stepped in and played quite well, throwing four touchdowns and zero interceptions in three starts. Dallas' offense as a whole has committed the fewest turnovers (two) in the league. The Cowboys defense is off to a strong start, too, giving up the seventh-fewest yards and third-fewest points per game.

The Rams have not impressed early in their Super Bowl title defense. They got trounced by the Bills 31-10 in Week 1, barely staved off a Falcons comeback attempt in Week 2, beat the Cardinals in unconvincing fashion in Week 3 and played awful in a Week 4 loss to the 49ers.

The Cowboys are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games and 5-0 ATS in their last five road matchups. Not only can the Cowboys cover the spread, they should have a fantastic chance to win outright.

Pick: Cowboys +5.5

Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5) at Arizona Cardinals

Time/TV channel: Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4:25 p.m. on FOX

Over/Under: 49

The Eagles are due for a letdown at some point, but it's hard to see it coming against the Cardinals.

Philly's offense has been firing on all cylinders and ranks No. 4 in points scored, No. 2 in total yards and No. 5 in rushing yards. Eagles star QB Jalen Hurts is a fantastic dual-threat quarterback with eight total touchdowns in four games. He'll be a handful for a less-than-stellar Cardinals defense to slow down.

The Cardinals are 3-7 straight up and ATS in their last 10 games, and also 0-7 straight up and ATS in their last seven home matchups. The Eagles are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games and 6-2 straight up in their last eight matchups versus NFC opponents.

Philadelphia is just a better football team on both sides of the ball. The Eagles will beat the Cardinals in convincing fashion and turn up the heat on Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Pick: Eagles -5.5

