NFL Twitter Reacts to Justin Fields' 55-Yard Rushing TD

By Marsha Green

Justin Fields is back.

The 23-year-old signal caller returned under center for the Chicago Bears as they hosted Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Though Fields missed a game with a shoulder injury, it didn't hold him back from rushing a 55-yard touchdown to put the Bears up 10-0 in the first quarter against Green Bay

NFL Twitter immediately went into a frenzy after the rushing play.

 This is Fields' sixth-straight game with 50+ rushing yards and one rushing TD. That is the longest single-season streak for the Bears since Gale Sayers in 1969. 

Fields closed out the first half 7-for-9 for 126 yards and the Bears held on to the 16-10 lead going into the second half.

