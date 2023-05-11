NFL Schedule Leak: Bears to Host Jordan Love, Packers in Week 1

Report: Bears to host Jordan Love, Packers in Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears’ 2023 schedule will be released in full Thursday at 7 pm, but we already have an idea of how Year 3 of the Justin Fields era will start. The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman reported Thursday morning that the Jordan Love era will start at Soldier Field when the Bears host the Packers in Week 1.

Packers' full 2023 schedule (per source):



- Five prime time games even without Rodgers



- Love's first game as full-time starter will be in Chicago



- Thanksgiving in Detroit



- Davante Adams vs. Packers for first time on MNF Week 5



- Super Bowl champs at Lambeau on SNF Week 13 pic.twitter.com/lBvES4Wlmf — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 11, 2023

The Bears will reportedly finish their season at Lambeau Field. On Wednesday, the NFL announced that the Bears would not play the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany, meaning Fields and Co. will visit Arrowhead Stadium at some point this fall. The Bears will also have trips to Los Angeles, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Washington D.C., Cleveland, Minnesota, and Detroit. The home slate includes visits from the Raiders, Broncos, Panthers, Falcons, Cardinals, Lions, and Vikings.

