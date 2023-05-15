NFL Schedule 2023: Power Rankings for All Bears Games

Power ranking all Bears games in 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

We’ve had a weekend to study the NFL schedule. The primetime games are circled and travel plans have been made. Everyone has shared their record predictions and debated which four game stretch will make or break the season.

But which Bears games will be the most fun to watch? Which games will have the best storylines?

Scroll on to see how we’ve got each and every regular season game ranked this year:

NO. 17: AT WASHINGTON COMMANDERS - WEEK 5

Last year the Bears and Commanders got together on Thursday Night Football for what may have been the ugliest game of the year. Here’s to hoping the 2023 edition will be markedly better, even though the Commanders have Sam Howell under center now.

NO. 16: AT NEW ORLEANS SAINTS - WEEK 9

The Saints have some exciting players like Cam Jordan, Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara. But the Derek Carr addition makes this feel like a team spinning its wheels until they can land their QB of the future.

NO. 15: VS. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS - WEEK 7

Jimmy Garoppolo in Las Vegas is just as yawn-inducing as Carr in New Orleans. But the Raiders have Davante Adams who is still one of the best receivers in the game.

NO. 14: VS. ARIZONA CARDINALS - WEEK 16

The Cardinals appear headed for a rebuild, which is not exciting. It could be even less exciting if Buddha Baker and DeAndre Hopkins are on other teams by this time. But some fans may get a kick out of watching Kyler Murray crumble? It gets a little boost for being a Christmas Eve game, too.

NO. 13: AT CLEVELAND BROWNS - WEEK 15

The Bears have a bitter taste from the last time they played the Browns. It was Justin Fields’ first start and the only way things could have gone worse is if Fields had gotten hurt over the course of the historically poor game. We’ll see if DeShaun Watson is playing like a superstar again by this time.

NO. 12: AT MINNESOTA VIKINGS - WEEK 12

If the Bears are in the playoff picture at this time of the season, this could be a more exciting game. But if things take a turn around the midpoint of the year, this could be a tough watch on the road against last year’s division champ. It gets a little bump for being a Monday Night matchup.

NO. 11: VS. ATLANTA FALCONS - WEEK 17

Bears fans will get to watch Bijan Robinson up close for the first time, who is arguably the most exciting rookie to enter the league this year. It could also turn out to be a game between two surprising playoff hopefuls, considering the Bears have a fairly soft schedule and the Falcons play in one of the softest divisions.

NO. 10: AT TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS - WEEK 2

This game is exciting for fans solely because it will be the first game in a long time the Bears could be considered strong favorites.

NO. 9: AT GREEN BAY PACKERS - WEEK 18

The excitement level for this game is dependent on how the Bears season goes. If the Bears are fighting for a playoff spot at Lambeau Field, obviously this game shoots to the top of the list. But if these two teams are fighting for third place in the division, it will drop. So we’ve got it right in the middle.

NO. 8: VS. DETROIT LIONS - WEEK 14

There are two factors that make this game intriguing. First, the Bears are coming off their bye, so we’ll get to see what in-season adjustments they make after last year’s successful midyear changes. Second, this will be the start of what could be a late-season playoff push.

NO. 7: VS. MINNESOTA VIKINGS - WEEK 6

The Lions are the preseason darlings of the NFC North, but the Vikings are the defending champs and have a real shot of repeating. They replaced Adam Thielen with Jordan Addison, who could be the perfect complement to Justin Jefferson. They added a couple of ballhawks in the secondary in Byron Murphy and Mekhi Blackmon. They’re easily the most experienced team in the division. This will be a real measuring stick game for the Bears.

NO. 6: AT DETROIT LIONS - WEEK 11

Last year the Lions embarrassed the Bears at Ford Field, 41-10. Guaranteed the Bears haven’t forgotten. They’ve certainly noticed that the Lions are the NFC North darlings this year, too. The Bears will want to make a statement when they finally get a chance to take them on in the second half of the season.

NO. 5: VS. DENVER BRONCOS - WEEK 4

If the Bears can pick up a couple of wins against the Packers and Buccaneers to start their season, they’ll feel confident heading into the Broncos game and will give themselves a chance to end the first quarter of the season on a high note. There’s also the question of what Sean Payton will be able to do in Denver, and if he’ll have Russell Wilson playing at a high level again.

NO. 4: AT LOS ANGELES CHARGERS - WEEK 8

This is the Bears’ lone appearance on Sunday Night Football, barring any flexed games at the end of the season. It should be a tough matchup too, against Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and the rest of the Chargers’ high-voltage offense. Oh, and Khalil Mack takes on the Bears for the first time since the team traded him away.

NO. 3: VS. CAROLINA PANTHERS - WEEK 10

DJ Moore gets a chance to ball out against his former teammates. Plus, Bryce Young gets a chance to give the Bears sellers remorse, or Justin Fields gets a chance to prove Ryan Poles was wise to stick with him. And it all happens in front of a national audience on Thursday Night Football.

NO. 2: AT KANSAS CITY CHIEFS - WEEK 3

It’s always exciting to take on the defending Super Bowl champs. It’s even more exciting when the defending Super Bowl champs feature one of the most dominant offensive duos in NFL history, like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The Bears get to use this game as an early measuring stick, too, since it’s in the first quarter of the season.

NO. 1: VS. GREEN BAY PACKERS - WEEK 1

Is there any better way to start a season than against the Bears’ bitter rivals? Add in the fact that this is the first year without Aaron Rodgers, and fans are hopeful the 2023 season could start in extremely fun fashion.

