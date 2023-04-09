NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr., Ravens Agree to One-Year, $18M Contract

OBJ picks Ravens on one-year deal after reported 49ers interest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Odell Beckham Jr. finally picked a new NFL home, so 49ers fans who've long coveted him on their team can see him play this fall.

It just won't be with OBJ wearing red and gold.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver announced Sunday on Instagram that he will sign with the Baltimore Ravens.

The deal will be worth $18 million for one year, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero all reported, citing sources.

Sources: The #Ravens are giving WR Odell Beckham Jr. a 1-year deal worth up to $18M, per me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. A weapon for Baltimore’s QB. pic.twitter.com/q9F8wBT19A — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2023

Rapoport added that the New York Jets had planned to host Beckham for a visit later Sunday night, but the Ravens stepped up and put money on the table.

Pelissero reported Beckham's base salary will be just over $1.1 million, with more than $13.8 million coming as a signing bonus. He can make an additional $3 million in incentives to hit the reported $18 million mark.





$13.835 million signing bonus

$1.165 million base salary

$3M in reachable incentives



So OBJ will make at least $15 million and as much as $18M on the deal negotiated by agent Zeke Sandhu. https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ravens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ravens:$13.835 million signing bonus$1.165 million base salary$3M in reachable incentivesSo OBJ will make at least $15 million and as much as $18M on the deal negotiated by agent Zeke Sandhu. https://t.co/z6S8tkjvP1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero)

It ends a year-plus-long saga for the 30-year-old receiver, who hasn't played in an NFL game since he tore his ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win in February 2022.

Beckham had been linked with the 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and numerous other teams over the past year, though a deal didn't materialize until Sunday. On March 10, Beckham held a private workout that reportedly included representatives from 11 teams -- the 49ers included -- and now he's headed to Baltimore.

The Ravens are scheduled to visit Levi's Stadium next season, so if Beckham stays healthy and makes the team, he'll face a 49ers team that expressed admiration for him in previous seasons. Most recently, NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco asked 49ers general manager John Lynch in November if he'd consider signing Beckham, and he didn't rule it out.

"Look, we never say no,” Lynch said. “We’re always looking to get better. And it’s a rarity when you have a player of that ilk and some other names out there that still might be available. And we always will look.”

In Beckham's latest NFL stint, he grabbed 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games for the Rams. He then recorded 26 catches for 288 yards and two TDs in the playoffs, with one score coming in the Super Bowl before he suffered his injury.