NFL Rumors: Jets Told Derek Carr He Has First-Ballot Hall of Fame Potential

When thinking of active NFL quarterbacks with first-ballot Hall of Fame potential, does Derek Carr come to mind?

To the New York Jets, he apparently does.

During his recent free-agent visit with the Jets, Carr reportedly was told that he could be a first-ballot Hall of Famer if he comes to New York and wins.

"I heard [the visit] went really well from both sides," ESPN's Dianna Russini reported on Tuesday. "In terms of what New York was trying to sell, they were pretty clear with him. They told him he's a great quarterback. ... They went through top to bottom of why Derek Carr can step in here and take this team not just to the playoffs, but to the Super Bowl.

"They made it really personal, too. They said, 'We believe if you come to New York and win, you could be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.'"

Even for a recruiting pitch, that's hilariously ridiculous.

It's been a rough run for the Jets. They've endured seven consecutive losing seasons and haven't made the playoffs since 2010. Their first and only Super Bowl appearance was when they won Super Bowl III. So, yes, if Carr signs with the Jets, turns the franchise around and captures their first Super Bowl title since the 1960s, he'll instantly become a New York legend.

But local legend and first-ballot Hall of Famer aren't the same thing. And forget first-ballot Hall of Famer, the 31-year-old Carr isn't even currently on a HOF path. His resume features four Pro Bowl nods, a 63-79 career record and just one playoff game.

Suffice to say, it would take an unbelievable tenure in New York for him to get into Canton in his first year of eligibility.