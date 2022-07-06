NFL Rumors: Falcons Sign Ex-Bear Eddie Goldman to One-Year Contract

Report: Falcons sign ex-Bear Goldman to one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Pace continues to use his influence in Atlanta to sign his ex-players, with Eddie Goldman becoming the latest former Bear to head to Atlanta. Jordan Schultz reported Wednesday that the veteran defensive tackle agreed to a one-year contract.

Breaking: Eddie Goldman to the #Falcons on a one-year deal, per source. Nice defensive pickup for Atlanta. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 6, 2022

Goldman, 28, was drafted by the Bears in the second round in 2015. Last season, Goldman started 14 games, notching 22 tackles (14 solo) and 0.5 sacks.

Goldman is the sixth former Bear to sign with the Falcons this offseason. He joins Germain Ifedi, Damiere Byrd, Damien Williams, Teez Tabor, and Elijah Wilkinson.

The Bears released Goldman in March, freeing up $6.7 million in salary-cap space for the 2022 season.

Pace, who the Bears fired following the 2021 season, now is a senior personnel executive for the Falcons.

