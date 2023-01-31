NFL Rumors: DeMeco Ryans, Texans Agree to Six-Year Contract as New Head Coach

By Tristi Rodriguez

Report: DeMeco Ryans agrees to six-year deal to be Texans' new HC originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

DeMeco Ryans' time in the Bay has come to an end. 

The former 49ers defensive coordinator has agreed to terms with the Houston Texans to become the sixth head coach in franchise history, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, citing sources. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported, citing sources, that the agreement is on a six-year contract. 

Ryans, who was drafted by the Texans in 2006 and spent six NFL seasons with them, met with the team on Monday for the second time. He's been their top candidate all along, and a sweet homecoming appears to be on the horizon. 

This story will be updated. 

