Report: Star Safety Budda Baker Requests Trade From Cardinals

Report: Star Budda Baker requests trade from Cardinals

Devin White apparently isn't the only standout NFL defensive player who wants a trade.

Five-time Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker has requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday.

News of Baker's trade request came less than 24 hours after he made an eyebrow-raising tweet containing a GIF of Michael Jordan from "The Last Dance" documentary.

Schefter, citing a team source, said Baker told the Cardinals in February that he either wanted to receive a new deal to make him the league's highest-paid safety or be traded.

What is Budda Baker's contract?

Baker has two more years remaining on the four-year, $59 million extension he signed in 2020. He's owed $13.1 million this coming season and has a $14.2 million club option for 2024.

Los Angeles Chargers star Derwin James is currently the highest-paid safety in terms of average annual value at $19.1 million.

What are Budda Baker's stats?

Baker has appeared in 93 games for Arizona over six seasons, racking up seven interceptions and 650 total tackles. In addition to his five Pro Bowl nods, he's made First Team All-Pro twice (2017, 2020) and Second Team All-Pro once (2021).

Baker put together a Pro Bowl campaign last season with two interceptions and 111 tackles.

What is Budda Baker's age?

The safety turned 27 years old in January.

When was Budda Baker drafted?

The Cardinals selected Baker out of Washington with the No. 36 overall pick in the second round of the 2017 draft.