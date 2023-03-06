NFL Rumors: Bears Among Teams Interested in Colts' Bobby Okereke

Report: Bears part of 'significant market' for Bobby Okereke originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears reportedly have their eyes on a free-agent linebacker.

Chicago is among the teams showing interest in Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke, The Score's Jordan Schultz reported on Monday.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Schultz added that the Carolina Panthers are part of a "significant market" for Okereke, who could land a deal in the range of $12-14 million per year.

#Colts FA LB Bobby Okereke was a trending name in Indy. Lots of teams like him and sources say he has a significant market with several suitors - including the #Bears and #Panthers. I’m told Okereke could sign a deal in the $12-14M range, per season. @theScore pic.twitter.com/EkuLMMXiad — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 6, 2023

Okereke, who turns 27 in July, was a third-round pick of the Colts in 2019. He's logged 49 starts and 64 appearances in his first four NFL seasons.

The Stanford product has been a tackling machine over the past two seasons, racking up 132 total tackles in 2021 and 151 last season without missing a game during that stretch. In 2022, he also tallied two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and six tackles for loss.

Linebacker is one of the Bears' biggest offseason needs after trading away star Roquan Smith. Chicago could be very active on several fronts beyond linebacker in free agency, as they boast the league's most cap space.

The legal tampering period of free agency begins on Monday, March 13.