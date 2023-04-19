NFL Rumors: 49ers Receive Trey Lance Trade Calls From ‘Several Teams'

Report: 'Several teams' call 49ers with Trey Lance trade interest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Brock Purdy is the 49ers' No. 1 quarterback, and the rest of the NFL knows it. So, the questions about Trey Lance’s future naturally have led to trade inquiries.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport cited sources in reporting Tuesday that “several teams” have called the 49ers asking about a potential trade for Lance.

Sources: The #49ers have received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade for former No. 3 pick QB Trey Lance. The conversations have been the result of SF fielding the calls, not making them, with teams aware that Brock Purdy is likely the future starter. pic.twitter.com/ddOZjZq5Xn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 19, 2023

Rapoport was clear to highlight that the 49ers are fielding calls, not making them, and added that “no trade is imminent” as the team awaits Purdy's progress in his rehab from elbow surgery. Purdy recently said he’s “not really sure” if and when he’ll be able to play next season, making Lance an insurance policy alongside newly signed veteran Sam Darnold.

Lance started just two games in 2022 before suffering a season-ending ankle injury that eventually opened the door for Purdy, who won all five of his regular-season starts and led the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game. Purdy tore the UCL in his throwing elbow in that game and is expected to resume throwing in early June, but he might not be cleared in time for the 49ers' 2023 season opener.

The 49ers paid a heavy price for Lance two years ago, sending three first-round picks to the Dolphins so they could draft the North Dakota State star No. 3 overall, so they'd likely want to recoup as much as possible in any deal. But they also could retain Lance, who's just 22 and has his entire NFL career ahead of him, in case Purdy misses significant time or doesn't play well after he returns from injury.

Whether or not that NFL career is in San Francisco remains to be seen, but Lance's athleticism and potential reportedly has intrigued other teams.