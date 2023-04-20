NFL Prospect Bijan Robinson Tries to Model Game After Barry Sanders

Bijan Robinson tries to model game after Barry Sanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bijan Robinson is as tantalizing of a rookie running back that comes in today's NFL. The Texas workhorse is expected to be taken in the top half of the first round of the upcoming NFL draft.

Some project the Bears might have an interest in Robinson. In essence, his guaranteed prowess in the NFL would help replace and even surpass the likes of David Montgomery and repeat last season's elite rushing offense.

One trait Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus and the Bears preach ad nauseum about their draft prospects and players is their love for the game.

During an interview Robinson did with Good Morning Football, it's clear his love for the game is fruitful. He mentioned he prides himself in trying to take after Hall of Famer Barry Sanders in the backfield.

"He knew how to get himself out of uncomfortable situations," Robinson said. "Just even how he can break a tackle and still go at 100 miles per hour, is really rare in a running back.

"I try to pride myself in that a lot. He's a guy that set the standard. I love to watch his highlights, especially before games just because I'm gonna try to mimic some moves he had and use it for my skillset."

. @TexasLonghorns RB Bijan Robinson wakes up with GMFB to discuss winning the 2022 Doak Walker Award, and modeling his game after Barry Sanders pic.twitter.com/VQ1SUyF6U2 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 20, 2023

The way Robinson described his affinity for Sanders goes to show how ingrained he is in the game of football. That specific trait is top of the laundry list for the Bears and how they select players.

Most prognosticate the Bears will stick to the smart, conservative options by drafting either to the offensive or defensive line. Some, however, have heard rumblings about the Bears taking a bigger swing at the plate.

"Somebody told me don't sleep on Bijan [Robinson] with them either way," NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah said to Peter Schrager on his podcast The Season.

Robinson is projected, not only to be one of the draft's best players, but immediately one of the better running backs in the NFL. He played three years at Texas, where he racked up over 3,400 rushing yards and 41 total touchdowns in three seasons.

He stands 6 feet tall and weighs 215 pounds. Robinson ran a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, too, displaying his excellent speed combined with his all-around skillset.

The Bears are no stranger to the run game, either.

They produced the most prolific rushing offense in the league last season. As a collective, they ran for over 3,000 yards on their way to breaking a franchise record for team rushing yards and carrying the most in the NFL in 2022.

