NFL Power Rankings: Where Do the Bears Fall After Week 13?

On Sunday, the Chicago Bears failed to escape the perennial clamps of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

The 28-19 loss at home gave Rodgers his 25th career win over the Bears and eighth straight victory over his NFC North rival. It also catapulted the Packers over the Bears in all-time franchise wins, giving the Packers their 787th win.

Injuries trampled over the Bears heading into the game. Eddie Jackson, Darnell Mooney, Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker and Larry Borom were all absent for the homestand.

Justin Fields was the only bright spot from the Bears' perspective. Despite fighting through a left shoulder injury, the second-year quarterback threw for a season-high 254 yards and added a 55-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

The team heads into the bye week with the Eagles, Bills, Lions and Vikings waiting for them after a week of rest.

Here's where the Bears stand in the national NFL power rankings after losing to the Packers:

ESPN

Before Week 13: 29th

After Week 13: 30th

CBS

Before Week 13: 30th

After Week 13: 30th

NFL.com

Before Week 13: 30th

After Week 13: 29th

Yahoo!

Before Week 13: 30th

After Week 13: 30th

FOX

Before Week 13: N/A

After Week 13: 29th

The Bears remain one of the worst-ranked teams in the league with five weeks left to play in the regular season.

It's fitting, yet also complementary, given the Bears have the second-worst win percentage in football, but are ranked above the 31st spot from all the national outlets.

The onus of this season has quickly turned to the NFL draft for the Bears. Chicago owns the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft as of this writing.

What will they do with that pick?

That remains to be seen. But, any more wins would damper their chances of notching a top-three pick. And, any more losses will hurt the locker room's belief in winning games.

They will have this week off before returning to Soldier Field against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15.

