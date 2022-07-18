NFL Power Rankings 2022: Where Bears Stand Ahead of Training Camp

Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand ahead of training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The long nightmare is ending. After weeks with little to talk about regarding the NFL, training camp time has arrived

A few teams had rookies report Monday, while the Bears' first-year players won't return to Halas Hall until July 26.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Still, that means we've officially reached the start of football season. So, as is custom, we kick off training camp season with an updated power rankings list.

Here's where every team sits as training camp gets underway.

32. Atlanta Falcons: Drafting Desmond Ridder was an interesting choice, but it won't stop the Falcons from turning in a card with Bryce Young's name on it next April.

31. Houston Texans: Will the Texans, the only logical remaining destination, trade for Jimmy Garoppolo? Why would they? The #SuckForCJ campaign should be full speed ahead.

30. Seattle Seahawks: Deciding not to trade a Starbucks gift card for Baker Mayfield tells you the Seahawks are interested in one thing this fall: starting Drew Lock or Geno Smith and putting themselves in the mix to draft Young or C.J. Stroud.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars: After the Urban Meyer roller coaster, the Jags certainly welcomed the quiet offseason. The only thing we've heard out of Duval recently involved a rooster killing that had nothing to do with a football team destined for another four-win season.

28. New York Giants: How many players on the 2022 Giants' offense will be there in 2023? You can count them on one hand.

27. Chicago Bears: I'm bullish on Justin Fields, but there's not much else to like about the Bears' roster. Hey, at least the schedule is easy.

26. Detroit Lions: The Lions have gone about their rebuild the right way, but I think they are one year away from making the leap back to relevancy.

25. Carolina Panthers: Carolina now has Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold on the same roster. Can either help save Matt Rhule's job? It seems doubtful.

24. New York Jets: The Jets are one of the offseason NFL darlings. I'm not buying the hype.

23. Washington Commanders: The Commanders "upgraded" from Taylor Heinicke to Carson Wentz in the offseason. Not sure that gets them more than eight wins, though.

22. New Orleans Saints: Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landy, and Chris Olave make a nice receiving trio, but the Saints are banking on Jameis Winston not morphing back into the turnover machine he was in Tampa. Best of luck.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: The Big Ketchup Bottle got a new name. No word on if Heinz ended the sponsorship after getting a look at the Steelers' three-way QB battle between Mitchell Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and Mason Rudolph.

20. Minnesota Vikings: Kirk Cousins continues cashing checks for average play. Props to one of the NFL's great bank robbers.

19. Miami Dolphins: It's a critical season for Tua Tagovailoa that could go any number of ways. He could lead the Dolphins to the playoffs, or Tyreek Hill could be furious when he only has nine catches through four weeks. Can't wait to see how it plays out.

18. Tennessee Titans: Something tells me Ryan Tannehill is about to turn back into the pumpkin he was at the start of his career.

17. New England Patriots: Like any aware professional athlete, Mac Jones did the smart thing this offseason and got in ridiculous shape to whip the content machine into a frenzy. Whether or not an eight-pack correlates to a Year 2 leap is unknown.

16. Cleveland Browns: The Browns will remain at No. 16 until Deshaun Watson's fate is decided. No reason to rank them until I know if Watson or Jacoby Brissett will be orchestrating the offense this season.

15. Arizona Cardinals: The situation between Kyler Murray and the Cardinals appears to be less icy than earlier in the offseason. But if the contract situation remains unresolved going closer to Week 1, things could get awkward for the Cardinals.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Matt Ryan is a clear upgrade over Carson Wentz, but the Colts are relying on an unproven receiving corps outside of Michael Pittman Jr. Will they have to throw up the bat signal for T.Y. Hilton in the middle of the season?

13. Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys are no longer the best team in the NFC East and have serious questions at offensive line. It might be a frustrating season at Jerruh World.

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Trading for Davante Adams was a big offseason splash for the Silver and Black. However, the Raiders are planning on trotting out a young, unproven offensive line in front of Derek Carr. It'll be hard for Adams to make a difference if Derek Carr doesn't have time to get him the ball.

11. Denver Broncos: Russell Wilson's cooking class gets all the headlines, but the Broncos might have a developing situation with big-money defensive end Randy Gregory. Gregory had shoulder surgery shortly after signing with Denver, and the Broncos have been evasive about a timeline for his return. Gregory and Bradley Chubb are essential to the Broncos' AFC West chances. You're cooked if you can't pressure the passer in that division.

10. Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson wants to get paid. It's time for the Ravens to cut the check for one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

9. Philadelphia Eagles: Everything is set up for Jalen Hurts and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to thrive this fall. The Eagles upgraded every level of their defense and got Hurts a star receiver in A.J. Brown. Can the Eagles live up to the hype?

8. San Francisco 49ers: Drama has surrounded the 49ers ever since they walked off the field at SoFi Stadium following their NFC Championship Game loss. Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster, Deebo Samuel still appears to want a trade, and Trey Lance will have all the pressure on him to deliver the title Garoppolo couldn't. The 49ers are talented, but sometimes you miss your window.

7. Cincinnati Bengals: What Super Bowl loser hangover? The Bengals improved their offensive line and should enter the season as the AFC North favorites. It's truly a new era in Cincinnati.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: I'm picking the Chargers to win the Super Bowl and Justin Herbert to win MVP. So, given my track record, they'll miss the playoffs entirely.

5. Green Bay Packers: If David Bakhtiari isn't in pads on July 27 when the Packers open camp, then it might be time to hit the panic button in Green Bay.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rob Gronkowski's retirement leaves the Bucs with a hole at tight end. Don't be surprised if Brady is burning up Gronk's phone line soon to try and talk his friend into making one last ride.

3. Buffalo Bills: I understand the hype for the preseason Super Bowl favorites. Josh Allen is a superstar, the Bills have a host of playmakers, and Sean McDermott is an excellent head coach. But the Bills are the Bills until proven otherwise.

2. Los Angeles Rams: It has been good vibes only for the Rams ever since Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald cemented the "F—k them picks" tour with a Super Bowl victory. Los Angeles returns much of its top-heavy roster. However, the Rams are thin at cornerback, and Jalen Ramsey's offseason shoulder surgery is a situation that bears monitoring as we head toward Week 1.

1. Kansas City Chiefs: As long as Patrick Mahomes is healthy, the Chiefs' offense shouldn't miss a beat, even with the loss of Tyreek Hill. But Kansas City's pass rush leaves much to be desired. Purdue rookie George Karlaftis was a solid selection, but the Chiefs will need to find a way to create pressure to stay on top of the best division in football.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.