NFL pays tribute to longtime Bears owner Virginia McCaskey during Super Bowl

Before the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles took the field at the Caesars Superdome for Super Bowl LIV, the NFL honored longtime Chicago Bears' owner Virginia McCaskey with a moment of silence.

The longest-tenured NFL owner, McCaskey died on Thursday at 102 years old.

"Virginia Halas McCaskey, the matriarch of the Chicago Bears and daughter of George Halas, the founder of the NFL, leaves a legacy of class, dignity, humanity, faith, family and football," the tribute during pregame festivities read, as images of McCaskey were displayed. "She lived by the simple adage 'always do the right thing.' Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Halas McCaskey and Bears fans around the world."

In a statement following McCaskey's passing, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said, in part, "...Faith, family, and football – in that order – were her north stars."

"The Bears that her father started meant the world to her and he would be proud of the way she continued the family business with such dedication and passion," he said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the McCaskey and Halas families and Bears fans around the world.”

McCaskey will be remembered at visitation services from 1-8 p.m. on Tuesday at Oehler Funeral Home at 2099 Miner Street in Des Plaines. A funeral mass for family and friends will be held the following day ahead of a private entombment, according to family.