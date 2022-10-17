NFL Odds Week 7: Spread for Patriots Vs. Bears Game Is Huge

Patriots open as massive betting favorites in MNF game vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The New England Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time all season, and oddsmakers see Bill Belichick's team continuing its winning run in Week 7.

The Patriots will welcome the Chicago Bears to Gillette Stadium for their only "Monday Night Football" matchup of 2022.

Here are the opening betting lines for this game, via DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread : Patriots -7.5 (-110), Bears +7.5 (-110)

: Patriots -7.5 (-110), Bears +7.5 (-110) Moneyline : Patriots -330, Bears +275

: Patriots -330, Bears +275 Over/Under: Over 40 points (-110), Under 40 points (-110)

New England is 3-3 after beating the Cleveland Browns 38-15 on the road in Sunday's Week 6 game at FirstEnergy Stadium. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe played fantastic in his second career start. He completed 24 of 34 pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 76 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

The Bears are really struggling. They lost 12-7 to the Washington Commanders on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 6. It was Chicago's fourth loss in the last five games. The Bears offense, led by quarterback Justin Fields, ranks 28th in total yards, 32nd in passing yards and 31st in points per game.

There also are plenty of betting trends in the Patriots' favor entering this matchup.

For example, the Bears are 5-12-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last 18 games. They're also 3-6 ATS in their last nine games against the Patriots. The last time the Bears beat the Patriots was in 2000 -- Tom Brady's rookie season. Since then, the Patriots have won five consecutive games versus the Bears.

The Patriots should beat the Bears on Monday night whether Zappe or Mac Jones starts at quarterback. It's just hard to envision the Bears offense scoring more than 14 points against a good Patriots defense.

How to stream the Bears vs. Patriots live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: Watch ESPN, NFL+

Mobile app: ESPN, NFL mobile app