NFL Mock Draft From Peter Schrager Has Bears Picking CB in First Round

Schrager mock draft has surprise CB to Bears at No. 9

With just nine days to go until the picks start coming off the board for real, it seems everyone is squeezing in another mock draft, or two. In this case, NFL Network’s Peter Schrager just released his first.

Schrager’s mock draft includes plenty of surprises, including an inter-division trade between the Texans and the Colts, and the Bears are included. With offensive tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Broderick Jones still available, Schrager has Ryan Poles taking the first cornerback in the draft: Christian Gonzalez.

“This strong, smart, speedy corner out of Oregon (via Colorado) is a gamer,” Schrager wrote. “The Bears have so many needs, and snagging a top cover man with the ninth overall choice makes them better tomorrow. He could go before Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon.”

Many believe the Bears should address the trenches with their first pick in the draft, since there are still plenty of holes on both the offensive and defensive lines. But the Bears could still stand to add a third cornerback to play alongside Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon. Last season, the Bears used a mix of Kindle Vildor, Jaylon Jones, Josh Blackwell, Greg Stroman and Harrison Hand as the third CB. There were ups and downs among all the guys, and the Bears’ depth was seriously tested by the end of the year. Drafting a top-tier CB would give the Bears a rock solid secondary, and shore up some of the depth issues that plagued them.

Gonzalez has the size to succeed in the NFL, and had a breakthrough season for Oregon last year when he intercepted four balls. Gonzalez is also a great tackler, which is important for anyone to thrive in Matt Eberflus’ defense. His 4.9% missed tackle rate was eighth-lowest among all cornerbacks with at least 500 snaps last season. But Gonzalez is such a tantalizing prospect that many believe he could be selected before the Bears are on the clock.

The NFL draft begins Apr. 27.

