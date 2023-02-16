NFL Mock Draft 2023: Todd McShay Has Bears Trading Down, Selecting Jalen Carter

Todd McShay has Bears trading down in latest Mock Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the Super Bowl in the rearview mirror, it's officially mock draft season. And the speculation about what the Chicago Bears will do with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft will kick up a gear.

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay released his first mock draft and has the Bears trading back with the Indianapolis Colts to the fourth-overall pick.

"I'd expect the Bears to receive something in the ballpark of the No. 4 pick, a second-rounder (No. 35), a fifth-rounder and maybe even an additional Round 1 selection in 2024," McShay wrote.

The Colts have been an obvious trade candidate, looking to move ahead of the Houston Texans at No. 2. And the Colts have been open about their desire to get a quarterback and their owner is openly flirting with the idea of a trade.

And with that No. 4 pick, McShay has the Bears drafting Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter.

"Carter's production might not wow you (six sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss over the past two years), but he dealt with a knee injury this season and was behind numerous first-rounders on Georgia's 2021 depth chart," McShay wrote. "Make no mistake: Carter is the real deal. He fires off the ball and uses his excellent strength to push blockers backward."

If the Bears can trade back and land Jalen Carter, it'd be a huge coup for Chicago.

"So in this scenario, the Bears move down, pick up more picks and still manage to get a player they might draft at No. 1 if they stay home," McShay wrote. "That's a pretty solid Thursday night for GM Ryan Poles."

Numerous mock drafts have the Bears picking Jalen Carter at No. 1 if the don't trade down, including McShay's colleague at ESPN, Mel Kiper. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah and our own Glynn Morgan all have the Bears selecting Carter first-overall.

Trading down and landing Carter could be the ideal scenario for the Bears and Poles.

The Bears still have free agency between now and the NFL Draft, and that could drastically change the Bears' needs. There are numerous stud defensive lineman in the free agent class and signing one of them might change the Bears' need for Carter.

