NFL Holdout 2022 Tracker: Who Isn't Attending Offseason Practices?

NFL holdout tracker: Who isn’t attending offseason practices? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL offseason is in full swing, but football isn’t as far away as you think.

As summer gets underway, teams are going through voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp. After these few weeks of practice, players will have over a month off before training camp kicks off in late July.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While these June practices give some players an opportunity to stand out on the field, others take them as a chance to stand out off the field. Players sometimes skip mandatory summer practices, whether that’s to send a message about wanting a new contract or trade.

Here’s a look at all the NFL players who are holding out of mandatory activities:

What NFL players are holding out in 2022?

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

The 24-year-old star receiver was present for OTAs before missing the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 7. Metcalf is eligible for a contract extension on his rookie deal and is still recovering from foot surgery.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Metcalf’s absence is unexcused as he continues his foot rehab in Los Angeles, meaning he can be fined more than $93,000 if he skips all three days of minicamp. With several massive wide receiver contracts handed out this offseason, Metcalf is looking to join the party.

Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys

After a breakout 2021 season, the Cowboys franchise tagged Schultz in March when the sides couldn’t agree to a long-term deal. The 25-year-old tight end signed his $10.931 million franchise tender, so he is locked in for the 2022 season.

So, what’s the problem? Well, Schultz still wants a long-term commitment. He attended the first few days of OTAs before leaving on Monday because he is “frustrated with the stalled state of long-term contract negotiations,” according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Schultz will skip the rest of OTAs, and if he misses the Cowboys’ minicamp next week (June 14-16), he will be subject to fines.

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

When the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, their relationship with Mayfield was destroyed. The former No. 1 overall pick wants to be traded, and the team wants to trade him, but they’ve been unable to find a partner so far.

Even with a potential Watson suspension looming, there is no sign that Mayfield might play for the Browns in 2022. Considering the tension between the two sides, it’s widely expected that Mayfield will not attend minicamp next week (June 14-16). He hasn’t attended any OTAs to this point.

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

One of the most versatile weapons in the league, Samuel shockingly requested a trade from the 49ers this offseason. The team has repeatedly said it won’t deal the 26-year-old star, as he also seeks a contract extension.

Samuel skipped OTAs before attending mandatory minicamp, saving himself some money. He didn’t participate in practice but he did some work on the side, according to reporters in attendance. Samuel still hasn’t spoken to the media since requesting a trade, so we’ll have to wait for updates to this story.

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Murray has been hot and cold all offseason. It started with the 24-year-old quarterback wiping all Cardinals content from his social media. Then his agent released a lengthy statement about his contract negotiations before the franchise signed its head coach and GM to extensions.

Fast forward to today, and we still have more questions than answers. Murray has attended some OTA practices while skipping others, which isn’t unheard of for a player. But after reports that he wouldn’t play for the Cardinals again without an extension, you have to wonder what comes next. Arizona is set to hold mandatory minicamp from June 14-16.