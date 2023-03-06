NFL GM Thinks Colts Trade With Bears to Take C.J. Stroud With No. 1 Pick

NFL GM thinks Colts trade with Bears to take C.J. Stroud originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There are lots of No. 1 overall pick trade rumors coming out of the NFL Scouting Combine.

An anonymous NFL general manager thinks the Chicago Bears trade down to the Carolina Panthers' No. 9 pick or even further.

Some NFL front office personnel think the Houston Texans stay at No. 2 and won't trade up with the Bears.

And yet another NFL GM thinks the Colts move up to No. 1, but not for Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

For Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

“I think Indianapolis will try to get in there ahead of Houston,” the GM told The Athletic.

The GM added: "I think they will take C.J. Stroud. Bigger, stronger, better arm.”

One thing is for certain, there are a lot of conversations being had about that No. 1 overall pick.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has to be reveling in all the trade rumors swirling. It means there is considerable interest.

A lot of Bears fans are hoping the Bears could potentially trade down twice to accumulate even more draft capital.

Mel Kiper Jr. outlined the Bears' ideal scenario in his latest mock draft, which featured the Bears trading down twice.

The first of those two trades were with the Texans. Then the Bears trade the Texans' No. 2 overall pick to the Colts to move down again.

But that keeps them still in the top-four picks.

If the Bears traded from No. 1 to the Colts' No. 4, a second trade back would take them further down the draft board but might net a greater return.

There has been a lot of momentum behind the Colts-Bears trade rumors, mainly from owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard, who has publicly flirted with the idea of a trade up.

The Colts have incentive, their division rivals own the No. 2 pick.

The Bears' asking price is reportedly high, and trading that far down might be the way general manager Ryan Poles gets the haul he is looking for.

"The Bears looking for a first- and second-round pick in this year’s draft as well as a first-round pick in 2024 and 2025 to move outside the top five," NBC Sports Chicago's Bears Insider Josh Schrock wrote. "There’s the potential for that price to come down a tick if the trade partner is still in the top five."

Lots of intel coming out of the combine says multiple teams are "scrambling" to land the No. 1 overall pick.

