NFL exec rips Bears' Chase Claypool trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears' wide receiver room is looking pretty good these days, headlined by D.J. Moore, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool.

But Claypool is a controversial topic, and one NFL executive ripped the trade.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“If I’m a Bears fan, I’m still really pissed that we lost the 32nd pick in the draft for Chase Claypool,” the exect told The Athletic. “How bad does that move look now that you had to include D.J. Moore in the No. 1 pick trade?”

Claypool's first half a season with the Bears was underwhelming, though he struggled with injuries and getting on the field the same time as Justin Fields because his own injuries.

The Bears traded their second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the first of the second round. because the Miami Dolphins had to forfeit their first-round pick, that pick now becomes the 32nd overall, typically the final pick of the first-round.

That has made some question the trade in hindsight.

General manager Ryan Poles isn't one of those people.

"That's the difference between trades in baseball and basketball, it's like plug and play," Poles said in January after the season ended. "There's an entire offseason and half of a season of installs and all the things you need to do collectively to play and execute offensive play.

"On top of that, it was a little bit choppy with Justin getting dinged up, [Chase] got dinged up. So it was a little bit choppy of a start. I told Chase, and we had a really good conversation, I'm not blinking at that one at all. I think he's gonna help us moving forward, and I'm excited about it."

Some have defended the trade, including draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.

"Claypool is a solid player," Kiper said on ESPN's Waddle & Silvy. "I think that was a trade that should benefit them and will benefit them moving forward."

Claypool's first two seasons in Pittsburgh were better than last year. He recorded two seasons with over 800 receiving yards and hauled in nine touchdowns in his rookie season alone.

Out of Notre Dame, Kiper was a fan of Claypool's.

"I thought he was a big body kid who would get go get the football, win contested throws," Kiper said. "Be a little more than just the guy that you could count on just to be the possession type. He could make some plays."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.