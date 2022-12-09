NFL Draft Analyst Says Fields Should Have Been Taken No. 2 in 2021

NFL draft analyst says Fields should have been taken No. 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Looking back on the 2021 NFL draft class, how would you redraft the quarterbacks?

"Trevor Lawrence one, I think Fields would be two," Dane Brugler of The Athletic told David Kaplan on NBC Sports Chicago's Unfiltered. "And then we'll have to see. Let's revisit this a year from now. Will Zach Wilson be able to turn things around? Trey Lance, what does he do coming back from injury? Can Mac Jones do anything to put his name in that conversation?

"It's a really interesting mix of quarterbacks that we're still trying to figure out on the fly."

Only five can truly be compared to the other on the premise of significant playing time. Lawrence, Fields, Wilson, Jones and Davis Mills are the five.

The league watched Justin Fields take flight in October and November, breaking NFL records and drawing comparisons to Lamar Jackson.

Lawrence has remained sustainable through another 13 weeks of football this season. The Jaguars quarterback is the only one in the class to see and start in all 16 games last season as the main signal caller in north Florida.

Yet, the majority of the class has not displayed their full potential. Wilson was benched for Mike White, Jones has yet to bring the Patriots to the next level and Lance hasn't seen much of the field due to a season-ending ankle injury.

There's work to be done.

And, looking at this season, Lawrence remains at the top of the class, but Fields is a close second based on his performance and execution as a dual-threat quarterback.

However, the conversation is nowhere near over.

"Things change quickly in the NFL, especially for guys that have this much talent," Burgler said.

