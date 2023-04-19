NFL Draft 2023: Bears Have Elite, Under-The-Radar Options at Tackle

Bears have elite and under-the-radar draft options at tackle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears had a lot of issues protecting quarterback Justin Fields last season. A lot of that responsibility falls on Fields, who needs to get rid of the ball quicker and get better at taking the easy throws instead of waiting for the big play to develop.

But the Bears’ offensive line also was beaten early and often last season.

Rookie left tackle Braxton Jones got off to a poor start but improved as he banked reps. At right tackle, Larry Borom struggled mightily, which caused the Bears to turn to veteran Riley Reiff to patch up the hole.

With almost $100 million in cap space this offseason, most expected the Bears to bring in one of the top tackles to shore up the pass protection in front of quarterback Justin Fields. They were very interested in right tackle Mike McGlinchey but were unwilling to outbid the Denver Broncos.

After missing on McGlinchey, the Bears elected to wait until the 2023 NFL Draft to address their glaring need at tackle.

Lucky for them, the top of the class is loaded with elite tackles at the top and quality developmental options on Day 2 and Day 3.

Here are seven options general manager Ryan Poles should consider to fill the Bears' top need:

Round 1

Paris Johnson Jr.

If the Bears are looking for a franchise left tackle, Johnson feels like the guy to target.

At 6-foot-6, 313 pounds with 36 1/8-inch arms, Johnson is physically everything you want in a blindside protector. In his lone season at left tackle at Ohio State, Johnson allowed just 14 pressures and two sacks in 449 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

He’s a good athlete who would be an ideal fit in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s outside zone scheme. The only issue with Johnson is the lack of reps at left tackle in college. That could lead to early issues in the NFL, but he feels close to a sure thing.

Darnell Wright

One of my favorite players in the class, Wright screams future All-Pro right tackle.

He’s 6-foot-5, 333 pounds, and has over 2,000 snaps of experience. Wright had a brilliant senior season for the Vols in which he didn’t allow a sack and gave up just eight total pressures on the season. Wright allowed pressure on just 1.7 percent of his pass-blocking snaps last season, which ranked third behind Peter Skoronski and Dawand Jones, per PFF.

The Bears have been impressed with Braxton Jones’ development at left tackle, and drafting Wright would allow them to give Jones another season to prove he can be a long-term building block while shoring up the other tackle position.

I think there’s a good chance Wright will be the pick for the Bears either at No. 9 or after a small trade down.

Broderick Jones

Size, length, athleticism. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound Jones has everything you want in a franchise left tackle.

The 21-year-old’s technique still needs some refinement. His athleticism and strength often bail him out, but he has all the tools to be a top-tier left tackle in the NFL.

Jones needs to be developed, but there’s a case to be made that he will be the best tackle out of this group in two or three years.

Peter Skoronski

For all the talk about Skoronski’s short arms (I’m as guilty as anyone), the technique, footwork, and hand usage are damn near flawless.

Skoronski gave up just one sack and six total pressures for Northwestern last season.

If the Bears draft Skoronski, they will get a talented offensive lineman with a very high floor. But there’s a chance he has to kick inside in the NFL, which would leave the Bears with a glaring hole at tackle in a critical season for quarterback Justin Fields’ development.

Anton Harrison

The first four tackles have sucked up all the pre-draft oxygen surrounding the Bears, but Harrison is an intriguing option should Poles execute another trade down.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound tackle has the size, length, and frame required to thrive at the next level.

While Harrison needs some finetuning as a run blocker, he’s an NFL-ready pass blocker who allowed just nine pressures and one sack last season.

Harrison has some athletic limitations, but he’s a good tackle who many draft experts have compared to Dion Dawkins.

He’s a dark-horse name to watch if the Bears move down from No. 9.

Round 1/2 fringe

Dawand Jones

Depending on how Poles navigates the first and second rounds, Jones could become an option.

At 6-foot-8, 374 pounds with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, Jones is a mountain of a man who overpowered most collegiate pass rushers with his power and length. Jones didn’t give up a sack last season and led all Division 1 tackles with a 1.3 percent pressure rate allowed on pass-blocking snaps.

Given his size, Jones doesn’t have the footspeed and athleticism the Bears desire in their tackles, but he’s got everything else.

Day 2

Wanya Morris

At 6-foot-5, 307 pounds, Morris has the necessary physical traits to be an NFL tackle. He’s long, versatile, and has good athleticism to get out in space and locate defenders.

Morris split his college career between Tennessee and Oklahoma and improved every season against elite competition. He gave up just two sacks and eight pressures last season at right tackle.

His pass protection needs some work, so he might not be ready to play on Day 1, but he’s got good upside and should be a valuable swing tackle at minimum.

Jaelyn Duncan

We know Poles and the Bears will look for high-ceiling, developmental linemen in the draft. Duncan fits that mold.

The 6-foot-6, 306-pound tackle is an athletic mover who would be an ideal fit in a zone scheme. He has good foot speed, but he needs to significantly improve his anchoring and hand use to be a left tackle in the NFL.

The Bears had Duncan in for a top-30 visit. It wouldn’t be a shock to see his name called on Day 2, but I don’t know if he’ll be ready to start by Week 1, and there’s a chance he has to kick inside to thrive at the next level.

Day 3

Carter Warren

We’ll wrap up the tackle preview with another long, athletic developmental tackle.

Warren is 6-foot-5, 311 pounds, with a 7-foot wingspan and good recovery speed at the corner. Warren is a good pass protector, but his run-blocking needs to improve.

At 24 years old, Warren has a lot of experience but isn’t a finished product which could be an issue. Still, Carter has the traits to be a swing tackle or an average starter in the NFL.

There’s reason to take a chance on him on Day 3.

