NFL DE Calais Campbell Calls Bears' Pick Darnell Wright ‘a Beast'

The Bears notched their starting right tackle on Thursday with Darnell Wright.

Immediately, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick raved about Wright, saying "(He) has the ability to be the best player in this draft."

Baltimore Ravens edge, Calais Campbell, added his two cents to the Bears' pick with some positive notes about the right tackle, too.

"He's a beast," Campbell said on Bleacher Report's live reaction to the draft.

"I think he's a great player," Campbell said. "It starts with his ability to pass block. He has contact balance, good leverage, he's just a great athlete. I've seen him in the run game, too."

Wright played three seasons at Tennessee, playing in 15 total games. He didn't come on until his junior season when he played 13 games at right tackle.

He's a behemoth at 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds. In 892 snaps at right tackle, he allowed zero sacks and eight pressures against the likes of the SEC, including No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson.

Some believe the Bears may have jumped the gun on Wright, taking him into the top 10. But the Bears got their guy and he'll slide in immediately at the starting right tackle spot.

Campbell has no qualms about the Bears taking Wright a little early, either.

"I feel like in this day in age, when you want to go early for a tackle, you want somebody who can play both the run and pass," Campbell said. "I think he's just physical. That nastiness you gotta have as an offensive lineman, especially as a top-10 pick."

