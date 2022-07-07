NFL Coordinator Calls Chicago Bears Roquan Smith ‘Best Overall Linebacker in Football'

NFL coordinator calls Roquan Smith 'best overall linebacker in football' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is the 'best overall linebacker in football,' according to an NFL coordinator.

In an ESPN story written by Jeremy Fowler, one NFL coordinator praised Smith for his undeniably top-level play in the NFL.

Smith is by far the best asset the Bears have on the books. A former 2018 first-round pick out of Georgia, Smith has recorded 524 tackles, 43 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.

His pass coverage is also unbeatable. He has 17 passes defended, five interceptions and has kept opposing quarterbacks to under 100 passer ratings over the past four seasons, according to Pro Football Reference.

"Others might be slightly better in one of the four facets of the game -- run game, pass coverage, blitzer, leadership -- but that kid is top four in every category," the same NFL coordinator added.

Smith is still in the stages of negotiating a new contract, which may take some time considering Smith is his own agent.

The Bears certainly have the cap space to make that happen. Next offseason, they will likely have one of the largest cap budgets of any team in the NFL.

"If he was in somewhere like Dallas, he'd be celebrated as maybe the best," a Pro Bowl NFL player said, according to the same article written by Fowler. "He doesn't get the credit he probably deserves."

The star linebacker hasn't shown any interest in leaving Chicago, but anything is possible. For now, the Bears will cherish the likely re-signing of him and his inevitable All-Pro selection at some point in his career.

