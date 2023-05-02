NFL.com Gives Bears, Ryan Poles an A- for 2023 NFL Draft Class

NFL Draft 2023: NFL.com gives Bears, Ryan Poles an A- originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The book is closing on the 2023 NFL Draft.

Over three days, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles made some trades and moved around the draft board and ultimately selected 10 players. He targeted line help for both the offense and defense. He targeted some skill positions and some secondary help.

Next comes rookie mini camp, when the drafted class of players and undrafted free agents will suit up for the coaching staff.

In the mean time, all the draft analysts and prognosticators are grading each team's performance.

ESPN Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. gave Poles and company a B+. NFL.com's Chad Reuter was a little bit more optimistic, giving the Bears an A-.

Both Kiper and Reuter factored in the March trade that sent the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers in their evaluations. The Bears got the No. 9 overall pick, No. 61 overall pick, wide receiver D.J. Moore, a 2024 first-rounder and a 2025 second-rounder.

"Chicago received a bounty from the Panthers for the No. 1 pick, then traded down one spot in the first round while still getting the lineman it needed in (Darnell) Wright," Reuter wrote. "(Gervon) Dexter and (Zacch) Pickens bolster the defensive line when on their game and (Tyrique) Stevenson could start as a rookie. The value of trading a second-rounder for receiver Chase Claypool is to be determined.

"(Roschon) Johnson looks like a power back but can avoid defenders as well as run through their tackle attempts. (Tyler) Scott’s agility and burst after the catch made him a nice fourth-round find. (Noah) Sewell is a much better football player than his fifth-round status might indicate. (Terell) Smith has the athleticism and cover skills to contribute as a rookie."

