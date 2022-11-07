NFL Analysts Name Bears' Justin Fields Top Playmaker of the Week

NFL analysts name Fields top playmaker of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ex-NFL players Michael Irvin and Ryan Clark lost their breath on stage on First Take, as they dubbed the top three playmakers of Week 9 in the NFL.

Who did they name their top playmaker of the week?

"Justin Fields!" Irvin shouted with his arms extended, looking up to the ceiling. "I gotta give it to him."

"But they say he can't play," Clark said. "They say 'They need to get a new quarterback.' They say 'Go draft somebody else.' What are they gonna do now?!" Clark exclaimed, as Irvin ad-libbed in the background.

Certainly, Fields deserves this award after his performance against the Miami Dolphins.

The first game after the Bears traded away two captains – Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith – the team put 32 points up against the Dolphins, the second-most in a game this season.

Fields magician's act of escaping the pocket, throwing darts and running the ball for the NFL's most rushing yards for a quarterback in a single game, helped keep the Bears competitive.

One of his best playmaking examples came from his 61-yard touchdown run, which is now the longest quarterback run and quarterback touchdown run in Bears franchise history.

The second-year quarterback meant to throw the ball to Darnell Mooney, but he turned his head away, forcing Fields to counteract his throwing movement, land on the ground, and rush upfield.

He made four Dolphins defenders miss on his way to his most electric run of the season.

Fields came away with 178 rushing yards, the most in NFL history for a quarterback for a single game. He broke Michael Vick's previous record of 173 rushing yards.

"Is that a record?" Clark asked.

"That's a record!" Irvin shouted.

Fields is putting the Bears and his play on notice in the national spotlight.

And it almost gave two ex-NFL players a heart attack, as they wiped the sweat off their foreheads with towels at the end of the segment.

"Keep it spinning, and breaking records baby," Irvin said.

