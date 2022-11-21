NFL Analyst Suggests Bears as Landing Spot for RB Saquon Barkley

NFL analyst suggests Bears as landing spot for Saquon originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears will have a lot of options this offseason.

Between eight draft picks in the 2023 NFL draft and well north of $100 million in cap space, the Bears should dominate every aspect of roster reconstruction.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Because the Bears have inarguable power this offseason, one NFL analyst predicts Ryan Poles & Co. could take a stab at Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

"I threw out the Bears because you have Justin Fields already there," ESPN analyst Dan Graziano said on "Get Up!". "Imagine the two of them together [Fields and Barkley] and what that run game would look like and how potentially explosive.

"I think when people speculate on Saquon – if he's not back with the Giants, they'll want to put him on the top offenses, as an accent piece in Buffalo, or in Kansas City a place like that. But, it would be interesting to see him in a place like Chicago if they want to build it out from the run game and lean on that with Justin Fields as he develops."

Barkley comes into the conversation for the Bears mainly because he is in the final year of his expiring rookie contract. As Graziano points out, his return to New York is in question because of his potential asking number, and how today's NFL and the Giants potentially value running backs.

"It's not a lock [Barkley returns to the Giants] because it's not a position [running backs] people like to spend money," Graziano said. "The Giants have a lot of work to do on their roster. And despite their record, which I know is excellent, they know they have to keep building it out."

Graziano mentioned the team needs to work out a contract with quarterback Daniel Jones in conjunction this offseason. The team's priorities will be challenged this offseason, therefore sparking questions about Barkley's future.

On the flip side, the Bears are in a dynamic position in the upcoming offseason. They are projected to have around $125 million in cap space, which exceeds the second-place team (Falcons) by merely $50 million.

That's a lot of power.

RELATED: If the Colts decide to rebuild, the Bears should swoop in

The Giants, however, will likely have enough cap space to bring back Barkley if they please. They are projected to have $60 million on their hands – the fourth-most in the league.

Based on loose estimations of the comparative running back market, Barkley could ask anywhere from $12-$15 million per year. Christian McCaffrey owns the largest running back contract in the league around $16 million per year.

The main question on the Bears' end comes down to this – how do they view their long-term offense?

The Bears have one of the most productive rushing attacks in the NFL. They lead the league in rushing yards and attempts this season with the likes of David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert.

Will Luke Getsy and Matt Eberflus continue this philosophy, despite inevitable roster upgrades in the passing game via the offensive line and pass-catchers?

If they choose to keep their majority offense on the ground, Barkley might be worth the investment.

David Montgomery will experience a contract expiration this offseason, like Barkley, creating a feasible replacement situation in the backfield.

What's more, Barkley is having a career season this year. He has nearly rushed for 1,000 yards through 10 games, and added six touchdowns and 200 receiving yards to his stat sheet too. He accounts for 37 percent of the Giants' offense.

Most scrimmage yards per game:



Saquon Barkley - 125.3 🍎 pic.twitter.com/lwkeA1MExu — PFF (@PFF) November 17, 2022

Should the Bears chase Barkley?

By all accounts, Barkley's availability presents a potentially lucrative opportunity to pair Fields with an equally dangerous weapon on the ground. The two could become a dominant duo, especially if the correct upgrades are made on the offensive line and in the passing game.

The Bears will have a plethora of decisions to make this offseason, and Barkley should be one of them. It all depends on the team's long-term vision for the offense and its roster valuation.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.