NFL Analyst Says Bears' Fields, Kmet Are Pro Bowl Sleepers

NFL analyst says Fields, Kmet are Pro Bowl sleepers

Justin Fields and Cole Kmet have been a tantalizing tandem over the last few weeks.

Do they each have a shot at making the NFL Pro Bowl team? One NFL analyst writes both are sleepers to contend for a spot.

On Fields, David Carr wrote "Fields' talent and big playmaking ability have been on display over the last few weeks. The shine and respect given to him will be limited by the Bears' low win total (three), but he's proven he can be Chicago's franchise QB as a dual-threat player. He leads all quarterbacks and is sixth in the NFL with 749 rush yards, and his yards-per-carry mark since Week 3 (8.3) also paces the NFL in that span (min. 10 carries). Fields has a league-high 27 first-down carries on third down this season."

Fields' play over the last month is the reason the Bears have been able to put up 29 or more points in their last four contests.

His rushing ability has proven unparalleled to most in the league. As Carr writes, he leads all quarterbacks in rushing yards and is competitive amongst other running backs for ground production. Last week, Fields won ground player of the week for his performance against the Detroit Lions.

It also deserves mention his performance through the air is improving. He's connected with Cole Kmet five times in the endzone over the last three games and is proving to be a dynamic, dual-threat quarterback. He has a 108.7 average passer rating over the last three weeks.

Speaking of Kmet, Carr writes this about the third-year tight end: "A majority of the big-name tight ends reside in the AFC, with just a handful of NFC studs (Dallas Goedert, T.J. Hockenson, Kyle Pitts and George Kittle) combining star power with production. So there's a real possibility the Bears' second-year playmaker sneaks in. Kmet hasn't accrued the yardage (274) others have this season, but he's hit pay dirt five times (tied for second among TEs) for the Bears, thanks to a budding chemistry with Justin Fields."

Kmet and Fields have connected plenty in recent games. His route running is improving, as evidenced by his third-ranked separation rate from Week 10's game. This is a stark contrast to his early season play, when it took him six weeks to record double-digit receptions.

He proclaimed that his run blocking is improving alongside his ability to get open on the field. He's becoming a true weapon in Luke Getsy's system and taking pressure off Fields.

For these reasons, each Fields and Kmet are creating intriguing résumés to be selected for this year's Pro-Bowl.

But, they will need to keep their performances consistent to receive any looks at all.

