Newlyweds score $3M lotto win with scratch-off purchased in Chicago suburb

A newlywed couple is starting off their marriage with a big win.

The Illinois duo scored a $3 million prize off a scratch-off ticket purchased at a liquor store in a far northwest Chicago suburb, according to the Illinois Lottery.

“I bought four Instant Tickets at my local convenience store and the last one that I scratched-off was the winning ticket” said one of the winners, who requested to remain anonymous.

The winning ticket was purchased at Volume Liquors, located at 382 Northwest Highway in Cary, Illinois, located about 50 miles northwest of Chicago and 60 miles east of Rockford. The prize came from a $30 Titanium Black 7s scratch-off.

“I was definitely in shock but my wife’s reaction was total disbelief, and it remained that way until the day we claimed our prize," the winner told the Illinois Lottery.

The winner said he picked the ticket because “the game was called Titanium 7s, and would you believe my birthday is 7-7-77?”

When asked what he plans to do with the winnings, he told the Illinois Lottery he wants to “save for the kids’ college funds, beef up our retirement accounts and go on more regular family vacations."

Volume Liquors in Cary will also receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount for selling the winning ticket, or $30,000.