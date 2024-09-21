Illinois

Newborn dies in central Illinois after being left in hot car

Officers responded at around 7 p.m. on Monday and discovered a baby who had been pulled from a pickup truck and placed in a yard by his grandfather, reported WEEK-TV, the NBC affiliate in Peoria.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Police in Peoria were investigating the death of a newborn who died on Monday after being left in a hot car, authorities said.

Officers responded at around 7 p.m. and discovered a baby who had been pulled from a pickup truck and placed in a yard by his grandfather, reported WEEK-TV, the NBC affiliate in Peoria. The newborn, a 1-month-old named Grayson, wasn't breathing and died at the scene.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the baby had been in the vehicle for more than four hours, but that it was difficult to determine the specific length of time. The cause of death was hyperthermia and severe dehydration, officials said.

The newborn's mother, Andrea Luncsford, was arrested and charged with endangering the life and health of a child. 

