New York Jets Won't Commit to Starting Zach Wilson Vs Bears

On Monday, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh admitted to the media the team is "not committed" to starting Zach Wilson at quarterback for Sunday's game at home against the Bears.

During the Jets' game against the Patriots on Sunday, Wilson completed a lowly nine passes on 22 attempts, adding 77 yards through the air and leading the Jets to a three-point outing against divisional opponent New England Patriots.

For that, Saleh made clear there are fixes to be made.

"We're keeping everything on the table over the next couple of days," Saleh said on Monday about evaluating Wilson in the starting position.

Jets’ HC Robert Saleh told reporters that he’s not committing to QB Zach Wilson as his starting QB for Sunday’s game vs. the Bears. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2022

On the flip side, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus deemed Justin Fields "day-to-day" with a shoulder injury. He did not rule out the possibility of keeping Fields out the rest of the season to save him from careless injury during a rebuild.

Fields sustained plenty of pain on Sunday against the Falcons. He received sideline treatment for cramping in his hamstrings, and was carted off the field at the end of the game to evaluate his left shoulder from a hit he endured on the final drive.

Because of the situations in Chicago and New York, Sunday's contest at MetLife stadium could be interesting.

With Justin Fields day-to-day and Zach Wilson uncertain to start, the possibility of a Trevor Siemian-Mike White showdown is in play for Week 12. https://t.co/Ovg8qza4oQ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 21, 2022

A Trevor Siemian-Mike White dual would make an unprecedented encounter between the Bears and the Jets. Most outsiders likely expected the two first-round quarterbacks from the 2021 draft to go head-to-head for the first time in their careers.

Nevertheless, with the Jets fighting to keep their head above water in the division and the AFC playoff picture, and the Bears during a four-game losing streak, the game should make for an intriguing contest.

The rare question remains – who will play quarterback for each team?

